6-year-old child in a coma reborn, doctors’ courage returns to life

#Kolkata: Water accumulated in the brain at birth. Brain surgery at the age of one and a half months. Then 3 months ago there was a sudden convulsion again. The whole body became like inert matter. A team of fearless doctors from the Institute of Neuroscience in Kolkata gave birth to an 8-year-old baby from a coma through surgery and then nerve rehabilitation.

Ayushman Sarkar, eight years old. A resident of Haldia Township, East Midnapore. Congenital hydrocephalus, or brain drain, was detected in the USG at eight months of pregnancy, although no problems were detected in the early USG before birth at a well-known private hospital in Gurgaon. A month and a half after his birth, he underwent brain surgery at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. After that, even though there were occasional problems, life was going on normally. Suddenly last year the shadow of a nightmare descended on the government family. Ayushman’s convulsions again and the whole body fell asleep with him. He was brought directly from Haldia to Mallick Bazar’s Institute of Neurosciences. The doctors took up the challenge there. Caught there, water has accumulated in Ayushman’s brain again. The surgery was performed there. There was no solution to that, even after that Ayushman went into a kind of coma.

What is congenital hydrocephalus? Excessive amounts of cerebrospinal fluid accumulate in the brain during birth. As a result, the brain cannot develop normally, and excessive water retention can lead to rapid physical deterioration and even death. Surgery is to be done. This is called ‘Saint system’. A plastic tube is inserted into the brain to remove excess water and another tube is inserted into the abdomen or skin.

Then the challenge of the doctors started. After intensive neuro-rehab for two months, the doctors made a short life span from a kind of inactive condition or coma very normal. Suparna Gangopadhyay, a neuro-rehab doctor at INK or the Institute of Neurosciences, said, “The little boy went into a complete coma. It was a big challenge. The way everyone in the rehab team jumped into this treatment together, the hard work of everyone has made Ayushman a lot better. This is a great satisfaction as a doctor. “

The whole family has been fighting since birth. Yet the will and the will to save the only child was the main thing in them. However, Ayushman’s mother did not even dream that she would get her son back in this way. All the credit goes to the doctors. Ayushman’s mother Madhumita Sarkar said, “I have been fighting since birth. But I was reluctant to give up. And the rest of the staff here, including the doctors and nurses, were very supportive.

Ayushman is waiting to return home. Doctors are friends with him now. Ayushman is dreaming of becoming a doctor in the future with his dreamy eyes. The struggle of the doctors that touched even his little mind, tears in the eyes of everyone in the neuro rehab unit of the hospital before going home.

