“60 ER PORE” awaits release this December

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

M.S. Films Productions third venture ” 60 ER PORE” a Bengali psycho thriller directed by Souvik Dey and produced by Meena Sethi Mondal is all set to hit the Silver Screen this December.

“60 ER PORE” stars Amyth Shethi, Joy Sengupta, Anindya Bannerjee, Rupanjana Mitra, Joy Badlani, Seenchita Sanyal, Punya Darshan Dasgupta and Piyali Mukherjee.

Director Souvik is very much hopeful about the success of the movie, which had its Trailer Launch recently.

The trailer of “60 ER PORE” looks quite impressive as well as interesting and seems to do well at the box office after its release.