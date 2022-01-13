600 baskets going every day! The state is sending healing fruits from this shop in Barabazar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The city of Kolkata is currently struggling with an infection rate of more than 80 per cent. The line of laughter has been erased from the cheeks of the city. However, just as the mother would give a little comfort to the sick boy when he turned his hand over to the sick child, so Mohammad Nizam (Gopi) of Barabazar is one of those who are saving the sick city by shaking his hand. Because, the administration is buying fruits for the corona victims of Kolkata city from his Ba-Thakurdar fruit shop. Carefully wrapped in paper, the Nizam is preparing everything, including the greetings and messages of the Chief Minister. Disease-stricken eyes are like a cure in the city, so that there is no fire, there is only unknown affection!

Gopi Hamza Fruits Traders Pvt. Ancestral business. A little further on, in the left lane, there is a fruit shop made by Bap-Thakurdar. This new shop near the main street will be decades old. It was seen in the midday sun, the fertilizer basket of that shop. Covered in blue glossy paper. Several kinds of fruit on it. Fruit wrapped plastic, and the greeting message above. Three employees are taking out fruits from big packets and arranging them in baskets. The healing baskets are being decorated with fertilizer one by one in front of the shop.

Nizam objected when he first went to take pictures. What do you need! He seems to have some embarrassment about self-promotion. Anyway, at last he agreed. He sat in the chair and talked while supervising the work. Rose Boro based cars come to this store. This means that the borough comes and submits the list from time to time. How many people will need fruit baskets for that day? As per that list, the basket was handed over to the car of Calcutta Municipality. The basket of fruit then goes to the victims, with the Chief Minister’s message of healing. From Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to the very poor middle class Kolkata people, everyone is eating the fruits of Nizam’s shop. Hearing this, he swelled his cheeks and laughed.

Own image

Nizam seems to have found a new direction in the ‘dynastic’ business. He was suffering from the same disease as the other five people. But now there is a satisfaction with the business. The administration has launched this project since the beginning of January. Nizam has been involved in this whole project from the very beginning. He says he has to send 800-900 baskets a day. Work goes on day and night.

A trail of Manna Dey can be seen on the left wall as the tram of Marwari Hospital moves a little further along this road. In the voting market, the wall was painted with paint all over the place, but only Manna Dey’s paint was not painted. It will not erase Kolkata. Because, in Calcutta, there are fruit sellers who carry Nizam and Gopi in the same body. The rhythm of their heart tells them that they have to survive, open their souls. Illness in the city of life makes you anxious, gives you the opportunity to do so. So he says, ‘Kaysa lagta hai, like wiping. Very, very happy hota hai. Lagta hai, I am serving God. ‘