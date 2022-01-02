6153 new covid 19 cases on 2nd January 2022 | Top Kolkata! In the last 24 hours, there have been 6,000 infections in the state, don’t make your eyes water … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The situation in the state is getting worse day by day. West Bengal Covid-19 Update Seeing the condition of Kolkata, the doctors are practically terrified. On Sunday, 8,153 people were infected with corona in the state in one day. 3194 infected with Kolkata Coronavirus. This information came up in the bulletin published by the health department on Sunday.

The number of infected people (Kolkata Coronavirus) has increased to over 800 in Kolkata since yesterday. 3194 people have been infected in the last 24 hours. Apart from Kolkata, no other district has witnessed daily covid infection (West Bengal Covid-19 Update). North 24 Parganas is in the second place in terms of transmission. In the last 24 hours, 994 people have tested positive for corona. Kalimpong is at the forefront of the Corona War, where 3 people were attacked in one day.

On the other hand, the number of infected people in Birbhum has suddenly increased to 140. The rate of corona infection (West Bengal Covid-19 Update) has increased from 12.02% yesterday to 15.93%. Even today the Corona test is much less, with only 36,633 people.

At the same time, it has been reported that 6 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours. In the last one day, 2,406 people have returned home after recovering. 97.7 percent. The positivity rate is also increasing by leaps and bounds. In the last 24 hours this rate is 15.93 percent. In the last 24 hours, 37,833 samples have been tested.

According to the state health department (West Bengal Coronavirus), the number of coronavirus active cases in Bengal has increased from 18,036 to 3,338 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Corona Vaccination (West Bengal Covid Vaccination) for 15 to 18 year olds is starting in the state from tomorrow. In the case of Kolkata coronavirus, vaccination will start in all medical colleges, 36 municipal primary health centers, one school in each borough and one school in 469 blocks of the state and 337 government hospitals in the state other than Kolkata, the state health department said. Even if the school is closed, the vaccination campaign will continue in the school.