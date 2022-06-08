7mm pistol used in the murder of Bhabanipur! With sharp objects – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Investigating the murder of the businessman couple, the police came to know that Rashmita Shah was killed with a Seven MM pistol. Rashmita Shah’s body was lying on the bed in the room but her feet were on the ground. A cupboard in that house was found broken and untidy (Bhawanipore Murder).

Ashok Shah’s body was lying in the living room and he was hit on the right side of the abdomen and neck with a sharp object. After questioning various people throughout the day on Tuesday, the police came to know that they were planning to sell their flats. A few days ago, a check of one lakh rupees was given to businessman Ashok Shah as an advance for that flat. According to investigators, the motive for the killings is still thought to be murder. According to police sources, some of the jewelery of a Shah couple’s cupboard was looted but another cupboard remained intact. However, the family members informed the police that some jewelery and cash of Rs 30,000 had been looted from the couple.

On Tuesday morning, several top police officials from Lalbazar reached Bhabanipur police station. Acting Joint Commissioner Crime V Sulomon Nesakumar, DC DD Special Surya Pratap Yadav, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Praveen Tripathi and several other IPS officers were seen at the police station since morning. According to the police investigation, the assassins fled the scene between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Seeing the nature of their murder, the officials of Lalbazar suspect that they are professional killers. Although the couple’s mobile phone has been missing since the incident. According to police sources, Rashmita Shah’s mobile phone was switched off but Ashok Shah’s mobile phone rang till noon.

The tower location of Ashok Shah’s mobile was in the vicinity of a well-known hotel in Dalhousie but the phone could not be recovered. Police were unable to collect three CC camera footage of the scene, as those CC cameras were bad and police were relying on camera footage on the streets. However, after the incident, Lalbazar has started investigation by filing a case under the Murder, Beating, Robbery and Arms Act.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 08, 2022, 07:58 IST

Tags: Murder