8 killed in bamboo pole case, one pistol rescued, another one is being sought – News18 Bangla

Police arrested Shambhu Sardar, one of the main accused in the bamboo shootout, and two of his students. A seven mm pistol 8 was recovered from the suspects One of the injured businessman Bishwanath Singh alias Bachcha was shot dead from this pistol However, police have not yet found the firearm from which the accused child fired at another injured businessman.

Initial investigations revealed that Bishwanath alias Bachchai was the first to shoot at Malay on Tuesday Among the three Malay companions present at the scene, Shambhu fired at the counter child However, at first, the issue of firing on Shambhur was suppressed by the doctors of MR Bangur Hospital

The shooting took place at noon yesterday in the Brahmapur area of ​​Banshdroni due to a business dispute between the two promoters. Two businessmen Malay Dutt and Bishwanath Singh, who were shot in the incident, are undergoing treatment at the hospital Police arrested several people from SSKM Hospital yesterday A total of eight people have been arrested in this incident

The office in Banshdroni where the shooting took place on Tuesday is named after the Priyajit group Who owns Uttam Mandal 7 Malay and Bishwanath used to work with this Uttam at one time.

Bishwanath left the group in December 2020. Since then, Malay alone has been working in the area for the better. Seeing the land, talking to the land owner, everything was done by Malay 7 Investigators are also trying to find out why Bishwanath left Uttam and Malay’s company in December 2020 due to a dispute. The search is on for a better zone

Malay Dutt, who was injured in the shooting, is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital News that his condition is stable after the surgery On the other hand, Bishwanath Singh alias Bachcha was admitted to a private hospital near Goriya The bullet in his back was stuck near his spine Doctors have surgically removed the bullets Bishwanath Singh’s family members said that doctors would keep him under observation for 72 hours

