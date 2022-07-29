824 health centers in villages across the state A look at rural health ahead of panchayat polls 824 health centers in villages across the state! A Look at Rural Health Ahead of Panchayat Polls – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta: Ahead of the panchayat polls, the state government has ordered a speedy start on the construction of health centers proposed to bring health services to remote areas of the districts. 824 health centers will be built with RIDF funds. Multiple centers will be built in one block (West Bengal News).

The state’s health secretary on Wednesday wrote to every district magistrate and district chief health officer, directing them to start the work once the tender process for the project is over. Recently, in several administrative meetings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the establishment of health centers in every block. Not only that, he asked the health department to take special initiatives to reach the people of the remote areas of the villages along with the health centers. After finally getting the permission from the finance department, the health department asked the districts to be especially proactive (West Bengal News).

Already, the state government has taken initiatives to implement the government schemes for the protection of child and pregnant mothers during the delivery of health by bringing the state health and women, child and social welfare departments under one umbrella. Treatment of enteric, black fever, dengue, malaria, mosquito-borne or water-borne infections will also be done from this center. The aim of which is that Asha workers, auxiliary nurses of sub health centers and Anganwadi workers work together. Health services can be delivered to remote areas. Similarly, the state government decided to set up 824 health centers. That’s why the tender is called. But due to the financial crisis of the state due to the Covid situation, it was effectively put on hold. The state government started the construction of this center only after getting approval for the allocation in the RIDF sector (West Bengal News).

According to the list of the health department, in this project, multiple health centers will be built in one block of the district. 16 health centers will be built in Tufanganj block 1 of Cooch Behar, 10 in Dinhata block, 8 in Balurghat block of North Dinajpur, 7 in Khanakul block 1 of Hooghly, 11 in Magra block. According to Navanna sources, a detailed list of how many health centers will be established in which block of the district has already been given to the district governor and the chief health officer of the district.

