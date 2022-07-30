9 animals imprisoned in Arpita’s flat, animal-loving organization seeks permission to take care – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nine Sarmeys have been confined in the flat since Parth and Arpita went into ED custody. What are they eating? How are you alive? There is no one to take that news today. Animal lovers are very worried about this issue. The news that has come to light is that there are currently nine breeds of Sarmeyas or dogs confined in a flat named after Arpita in the elite residence of Diamond City in Tollygunge. All of which cost more than four lakh rupees. All are expensive dogs!

These dogs were in charge of Arpita. It is known that all those dogs belong to Partha Chatterjee. This is what the residents of that residence said. Nine Sarmeys have been confined in the flat since Parth and Arpita went into ED custody. This time, an animal loving organization approached the Enforcement Directorate or ED with a request to shoulder the responsibility of rearing all those animals from a humane point of view.

At present the dogs are practically starving Because locked Arpita has no flat What’s more, the person who was in charge of taking care of the dogs is also gone

An organization in Kolkata called ‘World for Better Living’ drew the attention of the ED and requested to hand over the responsibility of the prisoners in the flat to them. Sudipta Modak, general secretary of the Animal Lovers Organization, said that this request is aimed at taking care of them from feeding to drinking.

In the words of Somendra Mohan Ghosh, President of Animal Lovers Association, ‘No one knows when the owner of the house will return home. From a humanitarian point of view, we are ready to help them in every possible way. What is wrong with them?

An application has already been made by animal lovers’ organizations. It remains to be seen whether the concerned administration will finally take any action in this regard. Animal lovers say, “Investigators should take immediate action in this regard from a humane point of view”. Now let’s see what action is taken in view of the pleas of animal lovers.

