Menu
Search
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

9 animals imprisoned in Arpita’s flat, animal-loving organization seeks permission to take care – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Nine Sarmeys have been confined in the flat since Parth and Arpita went into ED custody. What are they eating? How are you alive? There is no one to take that news today. Animal lovers are very worried about this issue. The news that has come to light is that there are currently nine breeds of Sarmeyas or dogs confined in a flat named after Arpita in the elite residence of Diamond City in Tollygunge. All of which cost more than four lakh rupees. All are expensive dogs!

These dogs were in charge of Arpita. It is known that all those dogs belong to Partha Chatterjee. This is what the residents of that residence said. Nine Sarmeys have been confined in the flat since Parth and Arpita went into ED custody. This time, an animal loving organization approached the Enforcement Directorate or ED with a request to shoulder the responsibility of rearing all those animals from a humane point of view.

At present the dogs are practically starving Because locked Arpita has no flat What’s more, the person who was in charge of taking care of the dogs is also gone

Read more: The name of the house is ‘Apa’! Parthar’s signature was found in the deed of Arpita’s luxury building on 7 khata land

An organization in Kolkata called ‘World for Better Living’ drew the attention of the ED and requested to hand over the responsibility of the prisoners in the flat to them. Sudipta Modak, general secretary of the Animal Lovers Organization, said that this request is aimed at taking care of them from feeding to drinking.

In the words of Somendra Mohan Ghosh, President of Animal Lovers Association, ‘No one knows when the owner of the house will return home. From a humanitarian point of view, we are ready to help them in every possible way. What is wrong with them?

An application has already been made by animal lovers’ organizations. It remains to be seen whether the concerned administration will finally take any action in this regard. Animal lovers say, “Investigators should take immediate action in this regard from a humane point of view”. Now let’s see what action is taken in view of the pleas of animal lovers.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articlePartha Chatterjee-Arpita Mukherjee: More money-gold-property can be found, Partha-Arpita’s second round of interrogation started by ED | Partha Chatterjee
Next articleBJP state president Sukant Majumder arrested while protesting “catch the thief, fill the jail”! – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL