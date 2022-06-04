9 arrested after police raided a fraud call cente operating in kolkata sector 5 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: International fraud cycle leaked! Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested 9 people after raiding a fake call center. According to police sources, a multi-storey bogus call center was opened in Salt Lake Sector Five by a company called Joynus Texoft Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. From there, Amazon’s customer care and tech support made two promises by calling foreign nationals. In his view, this cycle used to take money in foreign currency. After receiving the news through sources, the police raided the office in Sector Five last night. Police arrested nine people including Jaheb Zulkarnani, Mudassir Ahmed and Dev Kumar. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police recovered several documents and hard disks from them. Today, the accused were taken to Bidhannagar court. Police sources said that they requested to take them into their custody. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police have started investigation to find the main panda of this gang.

On the other hand, Lalbazar has issued strict guidelines for concerts in Kolkata! On Friday, Lalbazar Police Commissioner Binit Goel said, “CCTV footage of Nazrul Mancha was taken on Tuesday. Fire Extinguisher was sprayed on the outside of Nazrul Mancha. There was over-crowding, but no exaggeration. People were standing, dancing, but the situation was under control, “said the police commissioner. It is being investigated whether more passes have been issued or not. Talking to KMDA, I learned that AC worked. Undertaking of the organizers will be taken from then on. An ambulance and a doctor should be arranged at the venue of the event. The issue will be monitored in the future so that more passes than capacity are not issued.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 04, 2022, 21:48 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police