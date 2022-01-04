9071 Corona Cases in Bengal Says Govt Report | Infection increased by about 50% in one day, Kolkata is growing worries! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronary attacks (West Bengal Covid Update) in the state has increased a lot. Due to which the number of daily corona victims in the state has crossed 9,000 today. Compared to Monday, the daily infection increased by about 50 percent in one go. Kolkata is no exception. Belagam infection. More than four and a half thousand have been infected. Almost everyone is concerned about the spread of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,063 West Bengal Covid Cases have been reported in the state. Which is a record in terms of the last few days. Five thousand of them are infected in Calcutta. 4 thousand 759 people. North and South 24 Parganas are in the second and third place in terms of transmission. 1,391 people are affected daily in North 24 Parganas. However, in the middle of the upward covid graph, the opposite picture is in Kalimpong. There are only 2 people infected daily.

So far, the total number of victims (West Bengal Covid Update) has increased to 16 lakh 74 thousand 301 people. In addition to the infection, the death toll has risen sharply. The virus (West Bengal Covid Cases) has killed 16 people in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total death toll rose to 19,610. However, with the increase in the number of corona tests, the rate of infection has decreased today. The infection rate stood at 18.98 percent. In the last 24 hours, 48,64 people have been tested for corona.

Although the positivity rate has decreased a bit compared to Tuesday. Because, yesterday the number was 19.59 percent. Many people are getting infected with the virus (West Bengal Covid Update) even after taking two doses of Covid Ticker. Despite this, experts believe that more emphasis should be placed on immunization programs. On Tuesday, 6 lakh 49 thousand 81 people got vaccinated against covid. 2 lakh 406 people with the first dose. And the remaining 6 lakh 49 thousand 374 people have taken the second dose of vaccine (Covid Vaccination Bengal).

The state government is working hard to stop the rise of Corona. Meanwhile, West Bengal Covid Restrictions have been issued. Various areas of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah have been identified as micro containment zones. In Kolkata, there are 25, two 24 parganas, a total of 118, and in Howrah, 26 micro containment zones. Corona, meanwhile, is getting wider in health. As 60 people were attacked in 3 days at Chittaranjan Sevasadana, the hostel was ordered to be vacated. The administration has decided to close all markets in the Purpur area as the number of Kovid infections has increased in the Sonarpur Pur area.