A 34 week Pregnant woman appealed to court for abortion | Unprecedented case in Calcutta High Court! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: No woman wants to hear mother call. But what if that motherhood is the cause of the mother’s death? Then the mother has to accept the infallible truth. At that time, even the call of mother may fade away due to the cruel irony of Bidhata. As happened with the Eastern Goddess of North Calcutta. The 34-week-pregnant woman filed a case in the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for her abortion.

The Calcutta High Court today sought the advice of SSKM’s specialist doctors in this unprecedented case. The board of specialist doctors will have to form a report by next Wednesday (High Court On Abortion). Only then will the High Court decide on the abortion.

Purabi Chowdhury (name changed) from North Kolkata. He has not had children since his marriage. Eventually, after much treatment, she became pregnant. But the problem starts again after the child becomes pregnant. As time goes on, so does the problem. At present, the Eastern Goddess is 34 weeks pregnant. She is being treated at several private hospitals. Doctors said Purabi Devi’s condition could worsen if she does not have an abortion right now. So the members of the house of Purabi Devi approached the High Court with an application for abortion.

What does the abortion law say?According to the Abortion Act of 1981 and the Abortion Amendment Act of 2021, abortion cannot be performed if the fetus is more than 24 weeks old. Abortion can be approved (High Court On Abortion) after 24 weeks judging the health of the pregnant woman. However, the permission of the court is required in that case.

So the people of Purabidevi’s house approached the High Court for permission. At the Calcutta High Court hearing on Friday, public prosecutor Amitesh Bandyopadhyay said approval could be granted within 28 weeks. But 34 weeks here. Justice Rajasekhara Manthar directed that SSKM Hospital should immediately form a board with specialist doctors. The board will check all the physical condition of the pregnant Eastern Goddess. Besides, his medical report should be checked. The board will then have to decide whether it is possible to have an abortion for the Eastern Goddess. The report has to be submitted to the High Court by next Wednesday. After examining the expert’s report, the court will decide whether to have an abortion or not.

