Menu
Search
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

A 60-year-old martial art ‘student’ ranks up to the brown belt from the purple belt

By: admin

Date:

All India Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Federation organized the Belt Upgradation exam for students from the age of 3-60 years on Saturday at the Barsana Club, Beliaghata. The event was supervised by Hanshi Premjit Sen. The exam took place in two groups respectively. It tested the fitness, strength, and agility of the students and pushed them a rank forward in their course.A student aged 60 appeared for the examination andshowcased a remarkable display of martial art He displayed immense strength and won massive respect for his never-give-up attitude by competing against the others with the same zeal. He broke the notions about age being a barrier to practice martial arts and maintaining physical fitness.

Hanshi Premjit Sen, President of the Karate Association of Bengal, Referee, and Judge of the World Karate Federation said “There is no age bar when it comes to Karate, it is a sport for all ages. Today we saw an extraordinary display of passion and strength which has inspired many standing here and will motivate everybody to pursue what they want no matter their age. There is no better example to prove that age is just a number”.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleDengue vaccine? The trial is starting in Kolkata and will continue in these four hospitals – News18 Bangla
Next articleHCG EKO Cancer Centre launches cancer OPD services at Mediversal MultiSuper Speciality Hospital, Patna
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

HCG EKO Cancer Centre launches cancer OPD services at Mediversal MultiSuper Speciality Hospital, Patna

admin -
HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, the specialist in cancer...

A 60-year-old martial art ‘student’ ranks up to the brown belt from the purple belt

admin -
All India Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Federation organized the Belt...

Dengue vaccine? The trial is starting in Kolkata and will continue in these four hospitals – News18 Bangla

admin -
# Onkar Sarkar, Kolkata: Fear of dengue means...

Park Circus Firing Update: CM talks to Rima’s mother killed in Park Circus

admin -
Park Circus Firing Update: The family was given...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL