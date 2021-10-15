A bakery in kolkata made 25kg chocolate durga – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The main attraction of this year’s Durga Puja (Durga Puja 2021) is ‘Burj Khalifa’ of Sribhumi Sporting Club. Crowds have been flocking to see the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. However, in addition to the Burj Khalifa in Srivumi, there are several other attractions in this year’s Durga Pujo. One of them is ‘Chocolate Durga’. A famous bakery company from Kolkata has come up with this new surprise. This fort idol made of Belgian chocolate weighs about 25 kg. Many people came to see the statue at the company’s Park Street outlet.

However, when asked how the 25 kg chocolate idol will be discarded after Vijaya Dashmi, a spokesperson of the company said that the chocolate idol will be discarded in milk. The spokesman said the resulting chocolate milkshake would be distributed to poor children.

This four feet high Durga idol was built by Saif Bikash Kumar. Bikash and his colleagues have done extensive research on this subject before embarking on the task of making this idol. They have visited Kumartuli more than once for this work and have also taken advice from the idol artists there.

It took Bikash and his colleagues a little over a week to make this idol. The makers use cocoa butter to make the idol so that no cracks appear on the body.

Today is Vijaya Dashami. And Dashmi means the melody of sadness in the sky. Mother Durga will return to Kailash. People celebrate this day by playing the game of Sindur and welcoming the mother. Pujo will come. When the mother comes to the mortuary after this resh, time seems to pass in no time. Dashmi comes in the blink of an eye. The wait for the next year starts from this day. On this day, the Bengalis are busy with sweets, abandoning the goddess saying that it will happen again next year.