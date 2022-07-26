A beauty contest was held in the city for senior citizens – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Senior beauty contest. Surprised! Such programs are organized abroad. Now it has been completed in this state as well. It is a fancy competition. An organization named ‘Thikana Shimla’ has been organizing it for six years. Sometimes it was closed for a couple of years due to covid.

Beauty contests originated in 1839. Started by Archibald William Montgomery. By beauty contest we mean judging the physical beauty of women. Apart from the physical beauty of a woman, her intelligence and sense of judgment are also measured in conventional beauty contests. But this organization organized a beauty contest for senior citizens. Ram walk or facial beauty is not the judging criteria in this competition.

“What we want to see is how young, modern, active or hopeful an old man is compared to his age – these are the criteria,” say agency officials. However, I will also check the physical structure of that person by measuring BMI. Those who participated as contestants in this event had to fill a questionnaire. From which we understood his mental structure. Added to this is his stage presentation. All in all, one contestant emerged victorious. The judges of this competition were psychologists.

Regardless of male or female, anyone above the age of 60 can become a competitor. There were four awards in total. First and second place holders. The name of the award is ‘Prabuddha Praveen/ Praveena’. At the end of the event, each contestant is given a special gift for participating.

Participation in this competition is free. Those who wanted to come as spectators were charged Tk 200 per head. Viewers can be people of any age. Baikal feast was arranged for everyone.

Those who participated as contestants, however, had to answer an initial question in two lines. The question is: “How modern are the people of today’s youth compared to you?” About 90 people participated in this contest. They are happy to participate in the fancy competition Dr. Amitabh De Sarkar, one of the leaders of the organization, said that the mind does not age. So this fancy competition was organized to keep the mind happy.

