A Bunch of New Decisions on Coronar Omicron Species Infection, See What The Department Of Health Says – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government is on track to implement a set of new plans to prevent the transmission of the coronary omicron species. A set of new guidelines was issued by the state health department on Monday. In addition, a set of instructions has been given to develop more efficient measures to prevent infection in Kolkata and its environs.

According to the state health department, Beleghata ID Hospital has been identified as the only nodal hospital in the state in case of omikron suspected or omikron positive patient. There will be treatment for this disease. However, if one does not want to be admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital, seven private hospitals in Kolkata have been identified, where they can also be admitted. Among these private hospitals are Amri, Apollo, Woodland, Bellevue, CMRI, Fortis and Charnock Hospitals.

The state health department has also given detailed instructions on the procedure to be followed. It has been said that the patient should stay in isolation until his report is negative. Omicron positive patients should be kept in complete isolation, they should be kept separate from other corona patients. Hospitals need to do three types of isolation, 1. For patients with general otitis media, II. Amicron for suspected patients, 3. For amygdala positive patients. Omicron will be considered negative only if two consecutive RT-PCR reports are negative within 48 hours. However, seven days after the Omicron-infected person’s report is negative, they have to stay at home in isolation.

In addition. The state health department has also taken new decisions regarding Kolkata municipality area and Salt Lake and Rajarhat Newtown areas. It has been said that samples of tangerine saliva below the city value 30 of all corona-infected areas will be sent to these areas for genome sequencing at the School of Tropical Medicine. In addition, all public and private corona test labs in the state should mention in the corona test report of a person coming from abroad the date of his vaccination and why his corona is being tested.

Avijit Chanda