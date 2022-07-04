A case has been registered against the youth who broke into the house of the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The identity of the youth arrested for trying to break into the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been revealed. The victim’s name is Hafizul Mollah 6 The 31-year-old’s home is in Narayanpur, Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas.

Police have registered a case under Section 457 of the Indian Penal Code against the arrested youth Allegations of intrusion into the Chief Minister’s house for harmful purposes have been brought against Dhrita He will be produced in Alipore court today

On Saturday night, the young man broke into the perimeter wall of the Chief Minister’s house. He was detained by the security guards of the Chief Minister’s house on Sunday morning After the arrest, Dhrita was handed over to Kalighat police station

After this incident, questions have been raised about the security of the Chief Minister’s house An investigation has also been launched into the cause of such gross negligence in the security of the Chief Minister’s house Nabanna6 has already decided to increase the security of the Chief Minister’s house

The Home Secretary, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and the Director of Security met in Navanne to discuss how the security at the Chief Minister’s residence was disrupted and how it could be further strengthened. It is being investigated which policemen were in charge of security at the Chief Minister’s house that day and what their role was.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 04, 2022, 15:02 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee