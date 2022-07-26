Menu
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
A dozen documents, written Arpita’s name! What was found in Parthar’s house, ED said in the Caesar list – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not one, two, twelve documents have been seized from the Naktala house of state minister Partha Chattopadhyay. At least this is what the Central Investigation Agency has claimed in the seizure list submitted by the ED to the court

According to the information provided by the ED, out of these twelve documents, five are in the name of Chacha Entertainment Pvt. ED claims that two conveyance deeds have been found in the name of Arpita Mukhopadhyay. Moreover, a document was also found in the name of Sentry Engineering Private Limited Arpita Mukherjee is named as the director of the company

Among the documents found, some were created in 2017, 2019 There are also documents that were created in 2022

Read more:‘Judiciary is not so strong’, the judge dismissed the complaint of contempt of court on the Chief Minister’s comment

Not only the documents, as per ED’s seizure list, admit cards of job aspirants, some documents related to TET 2012, a note from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and former education minister’s house were found. The ED has also received some documents related to the Advisory Committee appointed by the School Education Committee Apart from this, ED seized a smartphone and hard disk

Incidentally, the ED searched the houses of several current and former officials of School Education Commission, SSC officials along with Minister Partha Chattopadhyay last Friday. On the same day and night, the ED recovered about 22 crores in cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat After this, Partha Chatterjee was arrested

