A man has been arrested for indecent assault on a local train in Dumdum

#DumDum: The incident of Molestation In Local Train is spreading today. It is learned that a woman complained of indecency in a moving train before Dumdum station on the train from Shantipur to Sealdah. The woman used Facebook live at the time of the incident. Accused’s picture was caught on Facebook Live. The woman then complained in writing to Sealdah GRP (Molestation In Local Train). Shortly afterwards, a man was arrested after seeing CCTV footage and the accused identified on Facebook Live.

The man is being questioned. If the allegation is proved, the person will be arrested. Various incidents have been coming up on the local train for several days now. The incident of molestation in local train has happened before. However, today’s incident is quite frightening.

It is learned that this woman from Behala (24 years old) took a train (Molestation In Local Train) from Sealdah to get a tattoo yesterday. After finishing his work at 6:30 in the evening, he caught the Down Sealdah local train again. In the evening he got up in the women’s compartment of the train. He fell asleep on the train because he was tired. With the horrible experience of waking up, he suddenly feels like someone is touching him. He woke up and saw a man in front and no other woman in the ladies room.

The man started touching her. The woman allegedly beat the woman (Molestation In Local Train) when she tried to stop him. Then he asks for money from the woman. This person looks at the woman’s neck with his hand to see if there is a gold chain around her neck. The woman gets scared because she does not travel every day. He did not know how to ask for help. At that time then it comes to mind that if you live on Facebook, maybe the accused can be identified. And if any help is available.

However, the accused is not afraid of it. He came forward and tried to drop the mobile. The incident has caused a stir. However, the police did not sit down. A suspect has already been arrested after examining CCTV footage.

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: January 22, 2022, 21:21 IST

Tags: DumDum, Local Train