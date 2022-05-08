a new claim by Arjun Chowrasia’s brother giving new thread to the mysterious death | Mystery is growing around CCTV’s ‘black car’ … shocking demand for BJP leader’s death in Kashipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : The mysterious death of Arjun Chaurasia in Kashipur has taken a new turn this time around a mysterious car. The deceased’s grandfather claimed that a four-wheeled black car came on the road in front of the house on the night of the incident.

Arjun Chaurasia’s grandfather Anand Chaurasia claimed, “On the night of the incident, a car came. I saw the car coming from the bridge in the morning and stopped at our house. I doubt if anyone came in that car. He said, “There was no trouble between the brothers. Arjun used to come from Beirut office from time to time.”

Meanwhile, the CC camera footage of the car with which the new grain is being planted has been captured on the CC camera of a factory in the area. The car arrived at around 12.15 pm on the night of the incident and was caught on CCTV.

Mystery is building around this car

The deceased’s grandfather claimed, “No one came to call Arjun on the night of the incident but before that sometimes someone would come and call Arjun at night. It is not known who or what. No. The next day Arjun’s hanging body was found. We don’t know who he was targeting. “

The family suspects that someone came by car that night? What exactly is the reason behind this mystery death? Investigators believe that there are multiple reasons behind Arjun’s death. Chitpur police also came to the spot on Sunday. CC checked the cameras which were installed by the police at the spot and in the vicinity. Chitpur police have already filed an unusual death case in connection with the mysterious death of Arjun Chaurasia. Arjun’s autopsy report will be submitted to the High Court. And only then will it be known whether it is murder or suicide or death for some other reason. After receiving the autopsy report, it will be understood which way the investigation will proceed.

