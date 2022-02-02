A non-political organization claims that domicile B certificate cannot be given to medical students in Vinh State

#Kolkata: At around one o’clock on Tuesday, a non-political organization called Bangla Paksha went to the health building to make their demand. The demand of the Bengali side. Children from Vinh State, domicile B certificate by showing their relatives to someone in our state. As a result, our Bengalis are not getting opportunity in the medical colleges of the state.

The argument of this organization is accepted by the parents of many students. For several days, social media writing about this ‘Banglapaksh’ organization started. These parties were not seen at the time. Did not take part in any criticism. They were often in protest of the opening of a signboard written in Hindi, protesting against the oppression of Bengalis in Assam. But during their protests, ordinary people walking by asked, ‘Which side are they on?’

There are many children in our state who are forced to go to Vinh State to get their names in the medical entrance exams. Many of them are unable to study medicine even after getting the opportunity in the entrance exams due to lack of funds. Then the students of the state will benefit. The general secretary of the organization, Gorg Chattopadhyay, said, “The chief minister said three years ago that domicile B certificates will be discontinued for students coming to study from outside the state. But it has not been implemented yet. Domicile is not giving B certificate. As a result, our Bengali children are being deprived. Many people say that the purpose of this organization is great. But what kind of movement is it again in the country of people of different languages ​​and religions?

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 02, 2022, 11:29 IST

Tags: Bangla News