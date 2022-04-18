A special movement to eradicate thalassemia began at the Rotary House on Sunday

#Kolkata: How is thalassemia! How could anyone be infected! How to prevent this disease! When the answers to a thousand such questions begin to reach the people, a movement-like journey. A historic movement to conquer thalassemia began in Rotary District 3291 on April 17 at the Rotary House. The Rotaract Club of Calcutta (west ridge), with the help of various Rotaract Clubs, Rotary Clubs and Rotary Clubs of Calcutta West Ridge, conducted blood tests to make college students aware of the disease and to determine if they were free carriers of thalassemia.

The Rotary District has also appealed to the state government to raise awareness about thalassemia. This subject should be included in the curriculum. Hon’ble Minister and Mayor of Calcutta Corporation Firhad Hakim Mahasaya has assured that there will be a massive publicity campaign on Thalassemia Day on May 8 on a tram and government bus.

District Governor (Rtn) Prabir Chatterjee, veteran doctor of Thalassemia Eradication Movement and Hom Chowdhury were present on the occasion on Sunday. Shubhjit Roy and many others have been associated with the Thalassemia Eradication Movement for a long time. Inspired by Rotary International, President of Rotary International, Shekhar Mehta, is appealing to the Central Government to work towards eradicating thalassemia like polio.

