Aadhaar-Ration merger is likely to increase, High Court directs – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ration Card in the State – Push in the Aadhar Ration Link process. Many of the dealers are of the view that the fear that the ration would not match if the Aadhaar card is not attached to the ration card is at least somewhat cut off. The state’s show-cause was found to be flawed by the Calcutta High Court.

As a result of the interim order of the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukder of the Calcutta High Court on this day, the amalgamation will no longer be compulsory. Not 31st December 2021, the deadline for attaching ration card with Aadhaar is likely to increase further. Ration dealers relieved by court order. Department of Food and Supplies on the backfoot under the direction of the High Court.

In a preliminary inquiry, a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder said, “The primary responsibility for e-integration of ration-Aadhaar cards lies with the Food Supply Department. Ration dealers cannot be compelled to 100 per cent e-integration. Show-cause of ration dealers is flawed.”

Interim stay on show-cause of food and supplies department against ration dealers. The High Court granted interim stay on any action taken against the ration dealers. Dealers’ lawyer Debabrata Saha Roy said, “The decision has been taken in defiance of the Control Act of 2001. The High Court has accepted it only to present its case before the court.

Ration dealers were shown on November 26 this year. The move comes as the 100 per cent Aadhaar-ration integration target set by the Food and Supply Department has not been met. The All Bengal Fair Price Shop Dealers Welfare Association has filed a case in the High Court challenging the show-cause decision. Their argument is that the web company has been assigned the task of e-integration. Dealers’ e-connection responsibilities may not be mandatory.

The High Court also imposed a stay on the show-cause made by the dealers of the Food and Supplies Department. The division bench also imposed stay on the directive of the single bench. The court has claimed that 69 per cent ration-base has been merged in the state till November 28. The case is likely to be heard again at the end of January.