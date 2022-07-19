Menu
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Aakash Aath Introduces The New Mega Serial ‘Sreyoshi’

Aakash Aath, one of the popular General Entertainment Channels, announced the launch of their new mega serial ‘Sreyoshi’ which will go on air from today, every Monday to Saturday at 09:30 pm pm. The entire star cast of the program including Arkaja Acharyya, Sayan Karmkar, Soumi Ghosh, Debesh Roychowdhury, Shakti Dey, Shreyasi Mukherjee, Ranit Modak, Barnini Chakraborty, Anindya Banerjee and Ashim Banerjee amongst others were present at the launch.

The story is inspired from the famous and widely read literary work titled ‘Sreyoshi’ by noted author and journalist, Shri Subodh Ghosh. The story is about an ordinary and young girl’s journey of life. 

Sreyoshi is a well-known award winning literary work of Shri Subodh Ghosh. With this new serial we continue to showcase important literary works, the stories which the new generation should also watch and know about. We hope that the audience will cherish this new mega serial”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Directors of Aakash Aath.

Arkoja Acharyya will be seen playing the lead character, ‘Shreyasi’, Sayan Karmakar will be seen as ‘Atin’, Shakti Dey as ‘Kamal Biswas’Soumi Ghosh as ‘Kajori’, Debesh Roychowdhury as ‘Bhairab Biswas’, Shreyanshi Mukherjee as ‘Sudhamoyee’, Ranit as ‘Ranit Modak’, Bidisha as ‘Barnini Chakraborty’, Kuntal as ‘Anindya Banerjee’ and Ramkanai as ‘Ashim Mukherjee’.

Anindya Sarkar is the director of ‘Sreyoshi’ while Nandalal Majumdar has penned the dialogues and Rakesh Ghosh has written the script.

