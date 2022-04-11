AAP in Bengal: Kejriwal is on the way to a big decision, not Bangla and Bratya!

#Kolkata: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may contest the upcoming panchayat elections. The party sources said that the organization will fight up where it will be well developed. Although Kejriwal has a good relationship with Mamata Banerjee, there may be a fight in the political arena.

And in that sense, the ‘Karmatirtha’ project of the state government is a complete hoax. There is no real situation with the government’s demand. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has learned from the law on party surveys and the Right to Information (RTI) Act that 56 workers’ camps have been set up in the state. As a result, four departments of the state have spent more than seven hundred and fifty crore rupees.

At a press conference on the same day, Sanjay Basu, the state observer of UP, claimed that despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees, nothing has happened. The pictures of Karmatirtha and employment that the state has posted on its website are not in line with the reality, in many districts the Karmatirthas are closed or a few shops are open.

After the occupation of Punjab, the next target of AAP is Bangla! A few days ago, this is what the state up (AAP) workers-supporters are demanding. To that end, Arvind Kejriwal’s team is going to field a women’s brigade this time. The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the inauguration of a women’s wing in the state for the first time. Until now, there was no female worker of Aap in this state. This is the first time a women’s committee is being formed in the state. The party sources also claimed that the women have been in touch with the party workers for the membership of AAP since a month ago.



This women’s committee will work to make women aware of the policy of the Aam Aadmi Party and to explain the politics of AAP. At the same time, there will be calls for more women to join the grassroots level (AAP Female Wing) in the districts.

