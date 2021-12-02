Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Bandopadhyay is jumping with new target! All eyes are on 13th December

#Kolkata: The target in front of the grassroots is now Goa. Assembly vote in Goa early next year. Therefore, the Trinamool wants to get down to the task of propaganda and organizational work from now on. After returning from Mumbai, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Goa. News that his visit to Goa was finalized in the second week of December. He will go to Goa on December 13.

He has a program for a couple of days there. Then return to Calcutta. Abhishek was scheduled to leave for Goa this week. However, he could not go to Goa to attend the polls in Tripura, the working committee meeting and Mamata’s visit to Mumbai. However, the news of his departure to Goa on the 13th is believed to be confirmed. According to sources, the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee may also join the tour at last. And then it will be Mamata Banerjee’s second visit to Goa before the Assembly polls.

At the moment, the ruling party of Bengal is rushing to spread its organization in the coastal states of western India outside Tripura. Meanwhile, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has returned to Goa. Famous tennis star Leander Page and actress Nafisa Ali joined the grass camp holding his hand. Mamata has returned from Goa to strengthen the team. Later, however, he gave the responsibility of forming the organization in Goa to one of the most trusted MPs of the party, Mahua Maitra.

Krishnanagar MP has been holding the ground of Goa since he got the responsibility. Regular staff meetings, strategist meetings. Many more are writing names in the grassroots camp holding his hand. It is learned that Churchill Alema, the only NCP MLA from Goa, has also expressed interest in meeting Mamata Banerjee.

On the other hand, the party has nominated former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio as a Rajya Sabha MP. Besides, he has been given important organizational responsibilities in the team. In this situation, Abhishek is going to visit Goa. He is the All India General Secretary of the party. You will see the details of creating a new organization in Goa, that is normal. Abhishek was scheduled to pay a three-day visit to Goa in November. But at that time the tour was postponed due to other work of the team. This time, the team has fixed a new program for the tour which has been postponed till December 13.

Like a section of the political establishment, Churchill, who is eager to meet Mamata, can talk to Alema beforehand. The political circles are watching to see if anyone else will join the grassroots in Goa under the leadership of Abhishek. Apart from this, some issues will be raised in the campaign. Whether the local political party will come to an agreement with them. The question of who is going to be the candidate in the assembly polls may come up in the inaugural tour.