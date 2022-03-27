Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee is a big gift for Diamond Harbor.

#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is setting foot on the football field. However, not himself, but his team is coming down. Let’s say the matter openly. Everything is going well, Abhishek Banerjee’s Sadh Diamond Harbor Football Club is making its debut next Poyala Boishakh. This is what the people involved with the club are saying. The club has already created a Twitter handle. It has been reported that interesting news is coming there.

To all our fans and followers – stay tuned for some exciting news!#DiamondHarbourFootballClub pic.twitter.com/AMldkR4WVC – Diamond Harbor Football Club (@dhfootballclub) March 24, 2022

Diamond Harbor Football Club had earlier applied to the IFA to play in the First Division League. Diamond Football Club, which is playing in the MP Cup, is going to respond properly. Abhishek Banerjee is the name of the Chief Patron of the club. Former footballer Manas Bhattacharya is the secretary. Gouranga Banerjee is the president. Krishnendu Roy has been made the coach of the team. Sources said that the club may be seen playing in the league under the name ‘Diamond Harbor Football Club’.

Read more: Two pressures on the state, will the weather in Bengal suddenly change? What the weather office says …

According to IFA sources, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay himself has spoken to the officials of the state football regulatory body about this. Applications have also been submitted to play the league according to the rules. Getting permission from the IEFA is just a matter of time. After being appointed as the coach, Krishnendu Roy, an alumnus of Maidan, has come down in the selection of footballers.



Read more: Three compartments opened from the moving train! Falaknumar protected from major accidents

According to club sources, the field selection for the club has been finalized. It is learned that Diamond Harbor Club will play in the first division by making Batanagar ground its home ground. And the stage of the official debut has been taken for the Barpujo ceremony of the holy Boishakh. All in all, the activity at Diamond Harbor is now in full swing. According to sources, the club is starting the practice by performing Pooja Boishakh Barpujo. Just as the best footballers of the MP Cup can get a place in that team, scouting is also being done from all over the state. The club also has plans to have the best footballer in the state.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 27, 2022, 09:02 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Kolkata Football