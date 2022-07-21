Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Magic’ debut on stage, the crowd went wild! Sudeep stopped speaking

#Kolkata: Many people are waiting on the stage of Martyr’s Day. Thousands of people gathered at Dharmatala to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech. Along with this, Trinamool All India General Secretary and youth leader Abhishek Banerjee was waiting. Abhishek’s ‘magic’ was evident when he took to the stage on July 21 in front of that waiting crowd in blue Punjabi. (Abhishek Banerjee)

Seeing the beloved youth leader, the crowd erupted in joy. The clapping and chanting became so loud that Sudeep Banerjee, who was speaking on the stage at that time, had to stop his speech. Abhishek stopped the noise by showing his hand. It goes without saying that Abhishek is also considered an icon by the crowd who came to see the public leader. Abhishek Banerjee, the face of Trinamool Congress youth community, will also speak on this stage.

From early morning, there was a huge crowd at Dharmatala to see the public leader Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will speak before Mamata. Before that, however, Abhishek did not forget to remember the memory of the historical martyrs of this day. Remembering the martyrs in the tweet, Abhishek wrote, ‘July 21 is a holy day in the history of Bengal. I pay my respects to the 13 martyrs of 1993. Increase the roar on this Martyr’s Day. We will not bow down to any pressure, we will give our all for the people.’

Abhishek Banerjee met Trinamool workers and supporters from different districts on Wednesday. Went to Central Park in Salt Lake and honored the cycling workers and supporters from North Bengal. Even after going to Dharmatala in the afternoon, Abhishek checked the preparations of the venue. Many people have come to hear what message he gave to the youth community of Trinamool on this day, what is the target of Trinamool’s goal at the all-India level.

