Menu
Search
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Magic’ debut on stage, the crowd went wild! Sudeep stopped speaking

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Many people are waiting on the stage of Martyr’s Day. Thousands of people gathered at Dharmatala to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech. Along with this, Trinamool All India General Secretary and youth leader Abhishek Banerjee was waiting. Abhishek’s ‘magic’ was evident when he took to the stage on July 21 in front of that waiting crowd in blue Punjabi. (Abhishek Banerjee)

Seeing the beloved youth leader, the crowd erupted in joy. The clapping and chanting became so loud that Sudeep Banerjee, who was speaking on the stage at that time, had to stop his speech. Abhishek stopped the noise by showing his hand. It goes without saying that Abhishek is also considered an icon by the crowd who came to see the public leader. Abhishek Banerjee, the face of Trinamool Congress youth community, will also speak on this stage.

Read more: ‘Step a little brother’! The flow of mothers-soil-people from Sealdah station towards Dharmatala

From early morning, there was a huge crowd at Dharmatala to see the public leader Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will speak before Mamata. Before that, however, Abhishek did not forget to remember the memory of the historical martyrs of this day. Remembering the martyrs in the tweet, Abhishek wrote, ‘July 21 is a holy day in the history of Bengal. I pay my respects to the 13 martyrs of 1993. Increase the roar on this Martyr’s Day. We will not bow down to any pressure, we will give our all for the people.’

Read more: ‘Will not bow to any pressure’, Abhishek’s message of fight in Shahid-remembrance tweet

Abhishek Banerjee met Trinamool workers and supporters from different districts on Wednesday. Went to Central Park in Salt Lake and honored the cycling workers and supporters from North Bengal. Even after going to Dharmatala in the afternoon, Abhishek checked the preparations of the venue. Many people have come to hear what message he gave to the youth community of Trinamool on this day, what is the target of Trinamool’s goal at the all-India level.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Shahid Diwas



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous article21st July : Sudip Bandyopadhyay || CPM is empty in Vidhansabha-Lok Sabha, this time BJP will be too – Sudip Banerjee’s message from Ekush stage
Next articleShahid Diwas of TMC Check out which roads will face traffic issue and one way Queues of people! Overcrowding in Dharmatala! Which road is one way? Where is the possibility of traffic jam, know – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL