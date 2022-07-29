Abhishek Banerjee After 500 days of dharna, the ministry went to the former education minister! Abhishek will meet the job seekers

#Kolkata: SSC corruption scandal stirs state politics. In this situation, Abhishek Banerjee will meet with the protestors regarding teacher recruitment corruption in the state. Abhishek spoke on the phone yesterday, about meeting on Monday.

The All India General Secretary of Trinamool made it clear yesterday evening that he will meet the delegation of SSC agitators and try his best to help them. According to Trinamool sources, the Diamond Harbor MP will meet the agitators in his Camac Street office. The meeting is supposed to take place around 3:30 pm. Abhishek Banerjee spoke to a representative of the agitating party named Shahidullah. Admitting that he spoke to Abhishek’s office over the phone, he said, “He must have heard our long-standing demand. We want qualified candidates so that everyone gets the job. We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in a face-to-face meeting with him.

The job aspirants claim that they have tried to talk to the Trinamool leadership several times before about their grievances and demands. But at the same time, they complained that the Trinamool leadership had not given much sympathy to their movement earlier. Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in a corruption case. Central investigation agency ED has recovered about 50 crore rupees from one flat of Arpita Mukherjee. Partha Chatterjee has been removed from all posts in the party and administration. In this situation, the meeting of Abhishek Banerjee with the agitators today shows a ray of hope. All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress also assured the agitators that they will try to solve this problem quickly.

500 days of the movement have already passed. In the meantime, the ruling party is very uncomfortable with the arrest of Partha Chatterjee. The SSC activists are on a continuous hunger strike to protest against not getting jobs despite their qualifications. There is no doubt that Parthar’s arrest has boosted their fighting strength. Abhishek’s phone in this situation Let’s see what happens on Friday

