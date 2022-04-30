Abhishek Banerjee At Diamond Harbor

# DiamondHarbor: MP Abhishek Banerjee’s praise for the Diamond Harbor model was heard again. The Diamond Harbor model has been the subject of repeated discussions centering on the Corona Test. This time around, the “Diamond Harbor Model” is again at the forefront of building infrastructure for police work.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbor and All India General Secretary inaugurated the new SP office in Diamond Harbor district on Saturday. He said, “We covered the district with CCTV in 2016. Now maybe many police are doing it in the district. What Diamond Harbor thinks today, the rest of Bengal thinks later.”

On the same day, MP Abhishek Banerjee brought up the issue of Diamond Harbor coroner test. “We set a target of 30,000 covid tests a day. We did 50,000 tests a day. We didn’t get it all over the country. The Diamond Harbor model was practiced for that. Not only Bengali, this model was followed in many parts of the country,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress MP asked the district police to keep an eye on all incidents, big and small. Not only that, the Trinamool All India General Secretary also warned the party workers on this day. “I tell those who think the administration will not take action, Mamata Banerjee will take action without seeing the color of the party. No matter how great a leader she is,” he said.

The Parliament of Diamond Harbor also brought up the issue of Mograhat incident. He said, “What did you see in Mograhat? Did you escape?”

“Even a small incident can tarnish the administration. We have to keep an eye on all the big and small incidents. If a small incident happens somewhere, it is not desirable,” said the Trinamool Congress MP in front of the state police DG, IG, South Bengal.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also made it clear that she would take action against the police without seeing any color. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed displeasure over the role of police in the Hanskhali and Bogtui incidents. This message from the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress after the Chief Minister’s message seems to be quite significant.

