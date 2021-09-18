Abhishek Banerjee | Bhabanipur By-Poll: ‘Just started’! What did Abhishek Banerjee indicate when he came to campaign in Bhabanipur?

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee started campaigning for the Bhabanipur By-Election on Saturday. On this day, he started preaching (Abhishek Banerjee | Bhabanipur By-Poll) at Laxminarayan Temple in Bhabanipur. The meeting was also held with non-Bengali representatives. It was there that Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s all-India general secretary, met journalists during the campaign. Babul Supriya, a former Union Minister and BJP MP from Asansol, who had just joined the Trinamool Congress, also spoke about joining the Trinamool Congress.

Arriving at Bhabanipur that evening, Abhishek Banerjee first worshiped at the Laxminarayan Temple. Then he arranged a meeting with non-Bengali representatives. Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee was also present at the meeting. After the meeting, Abhishek met the journalists.

Read more: Babul is not the first traitor, not the last … ‘

“There are more surprises left,” he said of Babul Supriya joining the BJP. Abhishek Banerjee (Bhabanipur By-Poll) answered the questions of the journalists by keeping the speculation alive. He said, “It has not started yet. This is just the beginning.”

Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee elaborated on the issues discussed at the meeting with non-Bengalis before the Bhabanipur by-election. Today’s meeting was mainly about the relationship between the Center and the state in terms of democratic infrastructure. Besides, agricultural law is also discussed.

Read more: Babul Supriya joins Trinamool! The way the drama ends …

Perth Chatterjee said that local voters were happy with the response of Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee | Bhabanipur By-Poll). He also commented on the flower exchange of Babul Supriyo. “Look, look,” he said.

By the way, the by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee herself is fighting for the Trinamool. Three-way fight in this center. Priyanka Tibrewal is fighting for BJP. CPM fighter Sreejib Biswas. Bhabanipur is hot in the election air.

Read more: ‘Babul was BJP’s wealth’, Swapan Dasgupta laments the departure of comrade

Voting is in full swing. Both the anti-government parties are busy with public relations from house to house. In this situation, Babul Supriya’s change of team is practically useless Gerua camp. And the ruling party will save a lot of energy from there. That is what the political circles think.