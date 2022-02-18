Abhishek Banerjee: End of all speculations, Abhishek Banerjee returns to his old post in Trinamool

#Kolkata: End of all debates Abhishek Banerjee has returned to the post of All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. The National Working Committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was formed on February 12 by President Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool leader herself, Abhishek Banerjee and 19 others got seats in the committee. And today, the first meeting of that working committee was held in Kalighat on Friday within a week It was there that the Trinamool re-elected Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s all-India general secretary.

For some time now, some news has been floating in the air about the two main faces of the grassroots in Bengal politics, namely Mamata and Abhishek. The idea was created in the political circles, there is a problem between them. But she put an end to all speculations and made her debut for News18, saying that Mamata Banerjee was her leader and inspiration.

Read more: Night tour with bar dancer girlfriend, Harhim incident with promoter in Baruipur!

In the politics of Bengal, various internal problems of the grassroots have come to light for some time now. Many have expressed their views on this issue in the media and on social media. But those who were curious about Mamata and Abhishek did not say much about it. Even the grassroots leaders were virtually silent. In the meanwhile Mamata held an emergency meeting and abolished all national posts. He even handed over the post of All India General Secretary of the party with the abolition of the national post. Abhishek was in that position.

Read more: Injured Toto driver in front of Firhad Hakim’s car! Everyone was surprised by what the minister did

As a result, more attention was paid to him. But Abhishek made it clear, “Mamata Banerjee has fought a lot and brought today’s grassroots to this place. The real work of the grassroots is to fight for the people, to work. Mamata Banerjee has shown that way. We are all moving forward following that path. We will continue to follow the path shown by our chairperson and serve the people. Mamata Banerjee is the mainstay of our party. “

Even then, there was speculation as to whether Abhishek Banerjee would return to his old post. But in the end, he took over the post of Trinamool All India General Secretary.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 18, 2022, 18:29 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee