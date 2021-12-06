Abhishek Banerjee: I want green-storm in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee will handle ‘responsibility’ in two days

The Trinamool leadership had already sat in a meeting with 144 candidates to decide the tactics of the Kolkata pre-poll (KMC Elections 2021). Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present. In the presence of leaders like Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee, state president Subrata Bokshi and former mayor of the municipality, as well as transport minister Firhad Hakim, he directed the inauguration of the party candidates. The team will take strict action only if they gamble. He even said that he would be expelled from the party if necessary. In this situation, this time Abhishek is also campaigning for Kolkata pre-election. According to Trinamool sources, Abhishek is going to hold two big meetings in Kolkata pre-poll. He will hold a meeting in North Kolkata on December 15, and a meeting of the Trinamool All India General Secretary in South Kolkata on December 16. From those two meetings he will accompany the campaign for the Calcutta pre-election.

This time the ruling party Trinamool Congress has brought a new face in multiple wards in the Kolkata pre-poll. Joraful Shibir has also adopted multiple strategies for publicity and public relations of the candidates. That is why Abhishek Banerjee has already given directions on how to reach out to the people, what issues to raise with the people.

On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee has also instructed to conduct the pre-poll campaign in accordance with the Kovid rules. The grassroots candidates have been asked to focus on reaching out to as many people as possible through small door-to-door campaigns. Apart from this, how they will preach, what issues they will look at during the campaign, how to convey the message of the party to the people, all the tactics have been decided by the All India General Secretary of the party.