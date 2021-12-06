Abhishek Banerjee: I want green-storm in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee will handle ‘responsibility’ in two days
This time the ruling party Trinamool Congress has brought a new face in multiple wards in the Kolkata pre-poll. Joraful Shibir has also adopted multiple strategies for publicity and public relations of the candidates. That is why Abhishek Banerjee has already given directions on how to reach out to the people, what issues to raise with the people.
On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee has also instructed to conduct the pre-poll campaign in accordance with the Kovid rules. The grassroots candidates have been asked to focus on reaching out to as many people as possible through small door-to-door campaigns. Apart from this, how they will preach, what issues they will look at during the campaign, how to convey the message of the party to the people, all the tactics have been decided by the All India General Secretary of the party.
