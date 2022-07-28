Abhishek Banerjee: “If you go to BJP, you get big posts, and if you’re a grassroots thief, it doesn’t happen” Abhishek Banerjee

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee has already been removed from the ministry and other posts of the party Mamata Banerjee herself informed that Parthabu is being spared for the time being The Chief Minister will now handle the responsibility of the Perth departments Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday Only then was the party’s position clarified Abhishek Banerjee made the press conference Trinamool’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee repeatedly pointed fingers at the BJP while giving his speech. He said that “If you go to BJP, you get big posts. And if you are at the grassroots, you are a thief. It doesn’t happen. Not everyone is 100% right.” That is, he pointed towards the BJP leaders and ministers At the same time, his complaint was directed at the leaders who left the Trinamool and joined the BJP

Read more Name plate of Partha Chatterjee removed from Ministry: Ministry gone, name plate removed! Now look how many more ‘crores’ are recovered from Arpita’s new flat

Abhishek Banerjee said that “In the past week, an incident on July 22 and various information about it have come to the public. ED has started investigation into the incident. On July 22, a senior member of our party, a colleague of Mamata Banerjee, who was also the leader of the opposition, was arrested. On July 23, we sent the preliminary decision of the Disciplinary Committee to Mamata Banerjee. Let us know what to do.”

Read more Mamata Banerjee: “There are many plans behind this…”, where is Mamata hinting?

Abhishek Banerjee said, “What is the source of the huge amount of money recovered?” Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

On the other hand, huge amount of money and gold were recovered from two houses of model-actress Arpita near Perth. It is known that Arpita Mukherjee used to refer to Partha Chatterjee as uncle in the neighborhood. After recovering crores of rupees in Diamond City and Belgharia, this time the ED officials traced the flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Pubpara, Na Para, near Chinar Park. According to ED sources, the name of the high-rise is ‘Royal Resident’. The four-storey B404 flat of this house is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. The search has started there How much more money will be recovered after recovering 50 crores in two phases? The people of Bengal are waiting.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 28, 2022, 19:39 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee