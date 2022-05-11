Abhishek Banerjee is going to Assam today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Trinamool Congress got good votes in Tripura by-poll. Northeast India in the eyes of the grassroots since the third conquest of Bengal. Elections will be held next year in the two northeastern states of Tripura and Meghalaya. On the other hand, Ghasful Shibir (Abhishek Banerjee in Assam Tour) can field a candidate in Assam in the 24th Lok Sabha elections.

To win the election, a strong alliance against the BJP needs to be formed. For that purpose, the Trinamool is strengthening the organization in Assam. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is going to Assam today for a one-day visit to discuss the organization and the possibility of an alliance. According to party sources, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will leave for Assam by 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Read more-Lower power ‘thunderstorms, rain forecast across the state, find out the weather update

During his one-day visit, he will meet Ripun Bora and Sushmita Dev. He is scheduled to return to Kolkata tonight. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress in Assam will inaugurate their party office today. Abhishek is not going to Meghalaya for now. Former Congress leader and now Trinamool Congress minister Manas Bhuiyan is in charge of organizing the state. He is commuting regularly. According to sources, he is also in talks with Mukul Sangma. Meanwhile, after making Ripun Bora the president of Assam Trinamool, Trinamool wants to start tidying up the house.

According to grassroots sources, the ruling party of Bengal is opening the state headquarters in Guwahati today. All the activities of the state grassroots will be done there. Sushmita Deb claims that after the opening of the new Trinamool state office, leaders from other parties will be included there. In fact, after losing power in 2016, the Congress is declining in this large northeastern state. Despite allying with AIUDF in the last assembly elections, they could not challenge Himanta Bishwasharma or BJP. The leadership claims that it is the weakness of the Congress camp that has paved the way for the grassroots in the state. Meanwhile, several Congress leaders joined the Trinamool last week.

Read more– Horoscope May 11; Take a look today

After blocking the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal, the Trinamool has started expanding its organization in the north-eastern states. Several leaders from Tripura and Meghalaya have already enlisted in the grassroots. This time, with the help of Sushmita and Ripun, there is a possibility of a split in the Congress in Assam as well. Which could be important in strengthening the grassroots in the BJP-ruled state in the coming days. The Trinamool wants to increase its organization ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam. On this day, Abhishek will first go to Kamakhya temple. There he will hold a meeting with the party leadership. Then the party office will be inaugurated. According to sources, in the presence of Abhishek, several people can join the Trinamool today.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 11, 2022, 08:20 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, AITMC