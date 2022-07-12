Abhishek Banerjee: “Leave the big car, ride the bicycle …” Abhishek took the leaders’ class in Dhupguri! Instructed to bring ‘report’ on 21st July

# Incense: “Not by ear, but by eye.” Abhishek Banerjee gave such a message to the voters. Where is he, I am telling those who will vote, we have to decide with our own eyes Not by ear 6 At the same time, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee pointed out the need to work hard to motivate the party leaders and workers.

Abhishek said, “We have to go to all the booths where the results have been bad. We have to take action in the next two months. When you go for July 21, you will take the report. I want to know who went to the booths. I want my report with pictures. What are the workers so afraid of? Why don’t they go to the area? “

Inauguration meeting at Dhupguri

Abhishek Banerjee said, “Again I say go to the people, reach out to the people. I have to bow my head. I will come every two months. “There are no four cars behind the leader. People want to vote. But they don’t want to vote by looking at a few faces. Leave the big cars and ride bicycles. Those in charge of the district should stop moving around with police cars in front and behind.”

‘Ek Dake Abhishek’ has been officially launched in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar. The contact number is . 9am to 6pm. Abhishek Dhupguri said in the meeting, “If there is any news against anyone, let me know. If there is no work in Zila Parishad, Panchayat. If there is any complaint in the block, let me know.”

Abhishek Banerjee was vocal about the BJP’s mockery of government projects and the deprivation of the Modi government at the Center. He said in a meeting in Dhupguri, “They really want to kill the people of Bengal. Sukant Majumder, Dilip Ghosh, Shuvendu Adhikari say they have forbidden to give money without changing the name. That means you have withheld money. Will the project be in the name of the Prime Minister or in the name of Bengal?” “If the chief minister wanted his campaign, the prime minister would have planned the village road scheme, the chief minister would have planned the village road scheme instead. In the name of Bengal, he has given time to the leader. He is alive. He will work. He is not waiting for the center. He will say soon.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 12, 2022, 16:04 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC