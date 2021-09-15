Abhishek Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Election: Abhishek Banerjee The other two centers are also in sight

#Kolkata: In the Bhabanipur By-Election, all the anti-ruling parties have started a massive campaign. Candidate Mamata Banerjee herself has already started campaigning through meetings and programs. Firhad Hakim is also campaigning in the streets of Bhabanipur. But Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Election) has not started his campaign yet. But according to grassroots sources, Abhishek Banerjee will soon start campaigning in Bhabanipur. Not only in Bhabanipur, but also in the other two polling centers, Jangipur and Samsherganj.

According to Trinamool sources, Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Election) will be the first to contest the Bhabanipur by-election on September 18. On that day he will hold a meeting with the non-Bengali people of Bhabanipur area. Abhishek himself has taken the responsibility to control the non-Bengali vote in Bhabanipur. Then on September 23 he will go to Murshidabad. He will preach in two centers there. Then he will start campaigning again in Bhabanipur. He will again campaign in Bhabanipur on September 28.

On the other hand, after two days of Abhishek Banerjee rally in Tripura led by Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool started preparing to go to court in Tripura. 3 Trinamool leadership (TMC) is reluctant to give up even though the procession was not allowed for two days The party has agreed that the Trinamool (Tripura Politics) has again appealed to the Tripura police for permission to hold a procession in Agartala on September 22. And according to that source, if the procession is not allowed again, they will go to the court

Read more: While campaigning in Bhabanipur, suddenly angry Priyanka of BJP with one slogan! What happened …

Incidentally, the Trinamool was to hold a procession on September 15 in Agartala under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee Rally in Tripura. A similar application was also made to the police But on the same day, the Tripura Police rejected the Trinamool’s plea, claiming that other political parties had already taken permission to march on the same route. After receiving the letter from the police, the ruling party of the state sought permission for the September 18 procession But the Tripura police did not allow it According to the police, it is not possible to allow the procession on the 17th as there is Bishwakarma Pujo the next day. So this time the Trinamool asked for permission for the procession on September 22. And if you don’t get it, you will have to go to court.