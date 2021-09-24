Abhishek Banerjee on Bjp: ‘I will open the door as soon as I feel like it’

#Kolkata: In a statement on Thursday, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim made a fuss in state politics. And after his remarks, the remarks of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) while campaigning in Murshidabad yesterday also put the Gerua camp to sleep. Warning for the BJP from Murshidabad, Abhishek said, “We have now closed the doors of the party. But the day I think, I will open the door. And on that day the BJP party will rise. The BJP has split after the collapse of the assembly elections. Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have joined the ruling party. Babul Supriya, a former Union Minister and MP from Asansol, has also changed his mind recently by making noise in national politics. In such a situation, Abhishek’s warning has rekindled in the state BJP.

However, Firhad Hakim first raised the BJP’s concerns on Thursday. Commenting on the change of party, the state minister said, “In a few days, such a name will come from the BJP to the grassroots, I can’t think.” He further demanded, “MLAs are coming, many more MLAs will come. But a big name who will leave BJP and come to the grassroots, you can’t think of that. ‘ But the minister did not want to open his mouth about who that leader is.

The fear of a split in the party has also worried the new BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. Reacting to Firhad’s remarks, Sukant also said yesterday, “I am sure that those who do the BJP on the basis of principles will never leave the party.” But through you, I am saying, those who have a problem in the party, there is anger, they should discuss within the party. Sukantar added to boost the morale of the team staff, ‘I think it is possible to solve all the problems through discussion. There is no problem that is not solved through negotiations. Let’s all work together. It is only a matter of time before this government is overthrown. ‘

Read more: Sambit Patra in Bhabanipur with Priyanka, suddenly a song and a rhythm fall in the slogan! Then?

However, the political circles think that the speculation inside the BJP is not going to go away. Not only that, there are already rumors about the change of party of leaders and MPs like Locket Chatterjee. Lockett, however, has ruled out that possibility. However, Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said on the day of Babul Supriya’s joining, ‘It has just begun, stay tuned …’