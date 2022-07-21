Abhishek Banerjee on Shahid Diwas: ‘Will not bow to any pressure’, Abhishek’s fighting message in Shahid-remembrance tweet

#Kolkata: On the occasion of Trinamool Congress Martyr’s Day on July 21, tension was running high for the past few days. On Thursday, that euphoria did not last. Across the city, grassroots workers-supporters with flags-festoons of mother-soil-people and slogans on their faces. They are arriving in Kolkata from different districts. Everyone is excited to see Mamata Banerjee. Thousands of people came to hear the message of the leader. (Abhishek Banerjee on Shahid Diwas)

From early morning, there was a huge crowd at Dharmatala to see the public leader Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will speak before Mamata. Before that, however, Abhishek did not forget to remember the memory of the historical martyrs of this day. Remembering the martyrs in the tweet, Abhishek wrote, ‘July 21 is a holy day in the history of Bengal. I pay my respects to the 13 martyrs of 1993. Increase the roar on this Martyr’s Day. We will not bow down to any pressure, we will give our all for the people.’

21st July is a sacrosanct day in the history of Bengal! I offer my heartfelt tribute to the 13 martyrs who lost their lives owing to police brutalities in 1993. This #ShahidDibas, let our voices be louder – we will not be cowed down by any force! For people, we’ll give our all. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 21, 2022

Abhishek Banerjee met Trinamool workers and supporters from different districts on Wednesday. Went to Central Park in Salt Lake and honored the cycling workers and supporters from North Bengal. Even after going to Dharmatala in the afternoon, Abhishek checked the preparations of the venue. Many people have come to hear what message he gave to the youth community of Trinamool on this day, what is the target of Trinamool’s goal at the all-India level.

For two years, martyrs were commemorated virtually in the eyes of Corona. Trinamool Congress’s historic July 21 once again in Dharmatala on Thursday. The whole country is looking at the message of the leader Mamata Banerjee to the Trinamool workers-supporters and opponents on this day.

