Abhishek Banerjee on WB By Poll: 4-0 goal, Abhishek Banerjee is campaigning for the by-election!

#Kolkata: Durgapujo is over. This time West Bengal is going to participate in the voting again. Before Kalipujo, re-vote in Bengal And this time the Trinamool Congress is going to jump into the Pujo campaign. By-elections will be held on October 30 in four centers in Bengal. After unprecedented success in the Assembly elections, the ruling party wants to snatch those four centers this time. Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, is going to increase the campaign for that purpose.

In this by-election, a pair of flower camps is going to go to the polls with the aim of making it four-zero. Trinamool sources said that the top leaders of the party will also go in this campaign. It is learned that the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress is going to start the by-election campaign of those four centers from October 23.

According to Trinamool sources, Abhishek Banerjee will go to Kharadaha and Gosaba on October 23. Then on the 25th he will preach in Dinhata. On the same day, after returning from Kochbihar, he will preach in Shantipur on the next day, i.e. October 26. The list of star campaigners has already been announced by the Trinamool.

Minister of State Firhad Hakim has already reached Dinhata for the campaign. The Trinamool also staged a demonstration around the BJP candidate in the daytime. The Trinamool wants to snatch that day. It remains to be seen how much Abhishek Banerjee will go to Dinhata and attack the BJP.

Incidentally, Abhishek also campaigned to win the Bhabanipur by-election over party leader Mamata Banerjee. Not only that, he said, Mamata will win by a record vote. In fact, it has happened. This time, the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool is going to tie the knot to snatch Dinhata, Shantipur, Kharadaha and Gosaba.