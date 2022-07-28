Abhishek Banerjee Partha Chatterjee: Partha Chatterjee suspended from all party positions, debut announced

#Kolkata: Party General Secretary Partha Chatterjee arrested in corruption case. Not only the general secretary of Trinamool Congress. He is also the heavyweight minister of the state. But on this day Parth was removed from the cabinet. But what is going to be the position of the ruling party Trinamool Congress? Political and non-political circles are actively working on this. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already opened her mouth. But the Trinamool High Command was still not clarifying the position of the party. But after the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee said, “What is the source of the huge amount of money that has been recovered? Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

Abhishek added, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, so it is not possible to see who will be present at the inauguration. There are many pictures of BJP with Pamela. Decisions from today’s meeting have been discussed with everyone. Based on that discussion, Partha Chatterjee was removed from all posts in the party.

In this situation, Abhishek Banerjee called a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee today. In a press conference after that meeting, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay said, “In the past week, an incident on July 22 and various information about it have come to the public. ED has started investigation into the incident. On July 22, a senior member of our party, a colleague of Mamata Banerjee, who was also the leader of the opposition, was arrested. On July 23, we sent the preliminary decision of the Disciplinary Committee to Mamata Banerjee. Let us know what to do.

Abhishek’s addition, “Inform to sit on this matter on July 28. All members come They gave their own statement. The incident that occurred or the information that came to light, was removed from the cabinet. How long will the investigation last, there are questions about impartiality Although this team was created for people. This party did not lose to BJP Mamata Banerjee is fighting in this team. human hope We do not compromise when injustice is done to common people. The party follows the ideology of Mamata Banerjee. This party is for those who have built a party by moles.”

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 28, 2022, 18:19 IST

