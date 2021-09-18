Abhishek Banerjee Starts Campaign In Bhowanipore: ‘If Bhabanipur Wins, India Will Win’, Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: Mega fight in Bhabanipur. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay started campaigning on behalf of Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee started campaigning on behalf of Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool candidate from Bhabanipur, after worshiping at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in the Baliganj assembly constituency.

Special meetings were held with the Hindi-speaking people of Bhabanipur area to strengthen public relations. Senior party leaders Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Bokshi, MP Mala Roy, MLA Debashish Kumar and acting ward coordinators were present. Abhishek caught everyone’s attention with his 60-minute speech and conversation. Abhishek Bandopadhyay spoke in Hindi as there is a large number of Hindi speaking people. Abhishek’s plea was, “Votes in the by-elections are much lower. All of you vote. Remember this vote is between BJP and you.”

He reminded that the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are constantly rising. Many of those who were present were businessmen by profession. As a result, Abhishek reminded about the various economic difficulties starting from the confiscation of banknotes. He also said that Mamata Banerjee has stood by everyone in every case. All eyes were on what Abhishek said after joining Babul Supriya Trinamool on this day. In this talk, Abhishek reminded, “B for Bhabanipur. B for India. If Bhabanipur wins. You will know that India has won.”

Confident Abhishek let out a roar, “I will win wherever I go.” Abhishek wants time in the next few months to win big. He reminded, “The way you have worked in the cowardly situation is amazing. There are a lot of people to give speeches. It will be, it will be. I will give 1.5 million, I will give jobs. I have heard a lot. But I have come here to hear from you. The whole country is looking at Mamata Banerjee. People from all over Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Assam, Tamil Nadu are coming to us. It is not possible to win this battle without consensus. The battle of 2024 is not between BJP and Trinamool. The battle is between BJP and the people of the country. Petrol, diesel and gas prices are rising. GDP is bad. One Joomla after another. He told everyone to pay 15 lakhs. But no one got 15 paise. Meanwhile, he is selling everything. Life insurance from Air India. He is selling everything to change. “

Even before this, Mamata Banerjee has made public contact with Hindi speaking people. Bhabanipur is called Mini India. The grassroots has taken the campaign by storm. But the real goal is the 2024 vote. The political circles think that this is reflected in Abhishek’s speech.