Abhishek Banerjee: This leader cannot be turned away from BJP, Abhishek’s letter to Trinamool MLAs

#Kolkata: A leader who joined the BJP before the vote should not be returned The party leaders, including seven MLAs from North Dinajpur, wrote a letter to Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee demanding this. They demanded that former BJP district president Amal Acharya should not be included in the party.

Amal Acharya, former president of Trinamool (TMC) Uttar Dinajpur district, joined the BJP before the Assembly polls. But he, like many other leaders, is desperate to return to the grassroots after the vote He claimed in close quarters that he had contacts with many leaders of the ruling party As a result, he will return to the grassroots any day

As soon as this news came, the current Trinamool MLAs and leaders of the district became active Apart from district president Kanaiyalal Agarwal and chairman Satyajit Barman, seven MLAs from the district have also written letters to Abhishek Banerjee. The letter called on the party’s all-India general secretary not to include Amal Acharya in the party. The MLAs and leaders of the party who signed the letter claimed that Amal Acharya had joined the BJP during the bad times of the party. Now he wants to come back realizing the opportunity

It has also been claimed that when Amal Acharya returns to the party, sectarian strife will break out within the ruling camp in the district. Other leaders in Uttar Dinajpur have even accused Amal Babu of being corrupt They claim that the Trinamool district has done well enough in the assembly elections without Amal Babu Two BJP MLAs have also joined the grassroots As a result, if Amal Acharya is not included in the party, the Trinamool will get better results in the next Lok Sabha elections in North Dinajpur.

Leaders and legislators who signed the letter have claimed that the return of Amal Acharya to the party would be detrimental not only in North Dinajpur but also in the neighboring district of South Dinajpur.