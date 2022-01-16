Abhishek Banerjee: Three-day-old baby dying of heart problems, Abhishek Banerjee takes on responsibility

#Kolkata: Under the supervision of Abhishek Banerjee, an MP and Trinamool All India General Secretary, only one 3-day-old child received medical treatment this time. Puja Debnath, a woman from Haringhata area in North 24 Parganas, gave birth to a son on January 12 at New Seva Sadan Hospital in Barasat with heart problems.

Realizing the child’s heart problems, the pediatricians advised him to take his family to BC Roy Children’s Hospital. But the child could not be treated there. The child’s family then took him to ILS Nagerbazar. The daily cost of this hospital is more than 50 thousand rupees.

This private hospital in Nagerbazar informed that after 3 surgeries, 3 stains have to be placed in the heart of the child. The cost for one operation is approximately 3 to 3 lakh rupees. The Debnath family pleaded for help on social media saying it was not possible to bear the cost.

After that, Abhishek Banerjee’s team came forward after seeing that post on social media. The three-day-old baby was eventually admitted to RN Tagore Hospital under his care. His team also said that Abhishek Banerjee would bear all the medical expenses at the hospital. Every member of the child’s family thanked the Trinamool MP.