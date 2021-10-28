Abhishek Banerjee to reach Tripura | Abhishek is set to set foot in Tripura, before this ‘special’ video is coming

#Kolkata: With the visit of Abhishek Bandopadhyay, the Trinamool Congress came down to the ground in full force. A special video message has been made ahead of the visit of the All India General Secretary of the party. With this, the campaign of Abhishek Bandopadhyay’s tour has started. In fact, what the Trinamool Congress is thinking about Tripura has been highlighted in this one minute and 30 second video. The video used Tripura Rajbari, Nirmahal, Tripura festivals, farmers.

Sources said the video used images of unrest in Tripura. How Abhishek Bandopadhyay’s car was attacked, how the Trinamool propaganda car was broken, their workers were all attacked.

Energy is increasing in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee is coming– This is now the catchline of the party in Tripura before the visit of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay. So Kunal Ghosh and Sushmita Deb held a meeting in a closed room with all the parties of Jora Phul Shibir. Ashis Lal Singh, Subal Bhowmik and other members of the steering committee were present. The grassroots leadership has stepped up to make the inaugural visit a success with the leaders of all the minority parties from the hills. Responsibilities have been shared by all. According to Trinamool sources, the Trinamool Congress has been made an organized party by sharing responsibilities among all. In this way, they will move forward with the goal of 2023 by uniting the organizational strength.

Read more-‘The party is breaking up ‘,’ The alliance does not want ‘, the Trinamool answered all the allegations in one fell swoop

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay is coming to Tripura on the 31st. Abhishek’s meeting at 2 pm. This meeting of Trinamool will be in front of Rabindra Bhavan. Earlier, Abhishek was supposed to hold a procession and a meeting here. Although the administration did not allow the service

Read more-Today Mamata is going to set foot in Goa, there is a possibility of many surprises in the next three days

The grassroots leadership has already taken the necessary permission for the meeting. The Trinamool Congress has called the meeting on issues like terrorism, misgovernance, unemployment and media terrorism across the state. In preparation for this meeting, a meeting was held with all the grassroots leaders at the same time.