Abhishek Banerjee vs BJP | Abhishek’s message of ‘no’ in Mamata’s journey

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee is claiming the Centre’s ‘no’ as a farewell to the BJP during Mamata Banerjee’s pilgrimage to Rome. In the past, the Congress has also made an example of making its debut on the schedule of time. They have to pay the price.

Abhishek Bandyopadhyay himself brought up the issue in his Sunday campaign in Bhabanipur yesterday. “In Asia, only Mamata Banerjee has been called. The foreign ministry says I will not let her go. Mamata Banerjee’s popularity is growing. So it is irritating.”

After that, Abhishek said with the name of Narendra Modi, “Congress made this mistake too. Congress made this same mistake in 2012. You have seen the result of 2014. You are making the same mistake. Be ready for the outcome of 2024. You are afraid of Trinamool Congress.”

The political circles can see two aspects in this measured speech of Abhishek. On the one hand, Abhishek is harassing the BJP by arranging arguments by matching the dates. On the other hand, he and his leader are not making concessions to the Congress either. The Congress is explaining in words the sinking ship.

Mamata Banerjee has also opened her mouth on this issue. “Bengal is invited to the World Peace Conference. But they say it doesn’t fit. No or I was able to go, I greet the conference,” he said.

If all goes well, Mamata Banerjee was supposed to go to Rome after the results of the Bhabanipur election. But it was not possible on the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No argument was made on behalf of the ministry. Simply stated that this program is not consistent. Like the political circles, the Trinamool has been cursed by the decision of the ministry before the vote. Trinamool has got counter weapons in Bhabanipur.