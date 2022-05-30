Menu
Search
Monday, May 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Abhishek Banerjee: Warned, but Abhishek Banerjee gets relief in Kolkata High Court

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee against Abhishek Banerjee. Although the court did not raise the issue of contempt, the people’s representative will be wary of commenting on the judiciary in the public interest. Considering the public interest, the court asked Abhishek to be vigilant.

Speaking at a rally in Haldia, East Midnapore, on Saturday, the Trinamool All India General Secretary said, “I am ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are acting as narrators. If anything, the CBI is giving. Giving a stay order in the murder case! You can give security to the accused. But you can’t give a stay order in the case. “

Read more: 6 years of Modi government, 2047 in the words of Amit Shah! Why 25 years later?

Abhishek’s speech was heard in the High Court on that day. There, the judges asked, “What is meant by one percent of judges?” The 41 judges in the High Court need to be clear about who they are talking about. It does not matter if it is 1 percent or not.

Read more: Increased allocation, record crop production! What has changed in the field of agriculture in 6 years of Modi government?

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s question is, “What is meant by one percent of judges?” One of the MPs said that it does not mean that it should be taken. One percent said. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. I think it should be avoided. ” The judges then dismissed the case.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Calcutta High Court



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWoman stealing jewelery at Cossipore temple caught on CCTV kolkata
Next articleKolkata Municipal Corporation Department Transfer ‘Where necessary, people will be given’, this time departmental transfer in the municipality: Firhad – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Department Transfer ‘Where necessary, people will be given’, this time departmental transfer in the municipality: Firhad – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: This time there will be departmental...

Abhishek Banerjee: Warned, but Abhishek Banerjee gets relief in Kolkata High Court

admin -
#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a...

Woman stealing jewelery at Cossipore temple caught on CCTV kolkata

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well Work may...

Why breastfeeding is important for new mothers

Mahiyan Chakrabarti -
Dr Sujata Datta, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital,...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015