Abhishek Banerjee: Warned, but Abhishek Banerjee gets relief in Kolkata High Court

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee against Abhishek Banerjee. Although the court did not raise the issue of contempt, the people’s representative will be wary of commenting on the judiciary in the public interest. Considering the public interest, the court asked Abhishek to be vigilant.

Speaking at a rally in Haldia, East Midnapore, on Saturday, the Trinamool All India General Secretary said, “I am ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are acting as narrators. If anything, the CBI is giving. Giving a stay order in the murder case! You can give security to the accused. But you can’t give a stay order in the case. “

Abhishek’s speech was heard in the High Court on that day. There, the judges asked, “What is meant by one percent of judges?” The 41 judges in the High Court need to be clear about who they are talking about. It does not matter if it is 1 percent or not.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s question is, “What is meant by one percent of judges?” One of the MPs said that it does not mean that it should be taken. One percent said. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. I think it should be avoided. ” The judges then dismissed the case.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 30, 2022, 16:51 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Calcutta High Court