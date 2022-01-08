Abhishek Banerjee will Present in Administrative Meeting || What is the situation in Corona district? Abhishek’s administrative meeting today before Gangasagar Mela

#Kolkata: Covid graph is growing in the state. South 24 Parganas district is also not excluded. The Gangasagar fair is starting again from next week. However, the Calcutta High Court has already imposed some conditions on the fair. Before the start of the fair, Abhishek Bandopadhyay, an MP from Diamond Harbor and the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, is going to sit in a meeting today to discuss the situation in the district. The meeting will be held at 12 noon today at the auditorium of South 24 Parganas District Council in Alipore. State Minister for Transport Dilip Mandal, District Council Secretary, President, Additional District Magistrate, Diamond Harbor Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer and MLAs from Diamond Harbor, Falta, Satgachhia, Bishnupur, Maheshtala, Bajwaj and Metiaburuj will be present.

About seven hundred and fifty people were affected in South 24 Parganas yesterday. Several police personnel were attacked in the district and doctors were also attacked. Abhishek will hold a meeting today in this situation. Mamata Banerjee has already recovered from her visit to Gangasagar. There he held an administrative meeting. He explained the responsibilities of the ministers. The High Court has already given multiple directions regarding the fair. The members of this committee will check every day whether the directions of the High Court are being followed in the fair or not. The committee will have the power to cancel the fair immediately if no conditions are met or the situation gets out of control.

A doctor named Abhinandan Mandal had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking closure of Gangasagar Mela in the current Kovid situation. After the High Court’s verdict, he said, “The question remains whether the fair can be organized by fulfilling the conditions. What are the conditions given by the High Court? Our goal was to stop the death march. “

According to the plaintiffs, in the guidelines, the High Court had said that the directive issued by the state government not to allow more than 50 people to attend a religious function should be followed in the case of Gangasagar Mela. No more than 50 people can be present at the fair premises The High Court guidelines also said that the state Home Secretary should be informed about the matter by issuing a notification. The High Court also directed to spread more propaganda in the media so as not to crowd the fair. The state government has repeatedly demanded that the Ganga Sagar Mela be organized in compliance with all health norms. The fair is scheduled to start from January 8 Sources said that about 30,000 devotees, including saints, have already turned up at the fair grounds.

