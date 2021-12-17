Abhishek Banerjees rally in south kolkata for kmc elections 2021, Who is the target? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee took the campaign by storm in the last days of the Calcutta by-elections. On this day, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress marched from Baliganj to Kalighat with a number of candidates from South Kolkata to campaign for the Calcutta Pre-Vote. After the procession, he taunted the BJP, saying, But this time their bail will be confiscated all over South Kolkata. The 19th election is an election to make India brighter. “

Abhishek then targeted the BJP with the UNESCO recognition of Durgapuja. In her words, “When Mamata Banerjee asked the clubs to pay Rs 50,000 for the expansion of Durga Puja, they went to the High Court. There is no other party number 2 from them. ” Abhishek demanded the people to vote for Trinamool after seeing their work. ” Look at Kolkata before 2010 and Kolkata now. Not by ear but by eye. Our Durga Pujo has received the UNESCO badge. And they say the reason is not given. He has filed a case in the High Court for paying Rs 50,000.

Read more: Exotic in Kolkata? Sukanta Majumdar’s explosive allegations! Counter return

Talking about the organization of the party in Vinh state, he said, “The whole country is watching Kolkata. Elections will be held in Goa in 2 months. There will either form a government or the main opposition will be the grassroots. Not in the middle. Tripura has been 0 to 24%. Can you say that a hand has fallen on the opposition in Calcutta? 20 days have passed. What happened in Tripura? “

Read more: Central forces on the way to Kolkata, but not in the polls? BJP looking at the direction of the night

Addition of Trinamool All India General Secretary, ” Didi keeps her word. Not like the cuckoo of spring. Mamata Banerjee said that student credit card has been introduced. Lakshmi’s treasure has started. There is no alternative to the grassroots. What is the situation in Tripura? Houses are being set on fire, lawsuits are being filed. See which opposition has been given a hand in the election in Bengal?

He then handed over the record of grassroots work for Kolkata and said, “We have given report cards to the people. Compare Kolkata with Ahmedabad. I will take you out of the field with 10-0 goals. Vote for TMC with your head held high on the 19th. For 5 years our staff will work with their heads down I’m going to say. Otherwise 24 votes are coming. Then you will see. ” Abhishek also gave a strong message to the party workers. In the tone of the instruction, he said, “Grandfathering in the grassroots should not be done. If the name of the party is bad for someone’s misdeeds, the party will expel them. Let him be in the shadow of the greatest leader. We need to be aware. Inform the police if law and order deteriorates. We will get 135 seats BJP-CPM will have to protest. The whole country is looking at Mamata Banerjee. So for any of us, if the party is tainted, the party will take action against it. “