Abhishek Banerjees reaction on Partha Chatterjee arrest, where did this money come from? Who is involved? All to be told: Abhishek – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool suspended Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in a corruption case, from all posts in the party. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay, what will be the position of the ruling party Trinamool Congress? Political and non-political circles are actively working on this. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already opened her mouth. But the Trinamool High Command was still not clarifying the position of the party. But after the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Everyone has been spoken to since the meeting today. Based on that discussion, Partha Chatterjee was suspended from all posts in the party.

Abhishek said, “Anyone from the Trinamool should be punished. The party does not support it. Hope the investigating agency will conduct an impartial investigation But where did this money come from? Who is involved? Must know everything. What is the source of the huge amount of money recovered? Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

Abhishek added, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, so it is not possible to see who will be present at the inauguration. There are many photos of BJP with Pamela.

Abhishek Banerjee convened a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee today amid heated debate. In a press conference after that meeting, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay said, “In the past week, an incident on July 22 and various information about it have come to the public. ED has started investigation into the incident. On July 22, a senior member of our party, a colleague of Mamata Banerjee, who was also the leader of the opposition, was arrested. On July 23, we sent the preliminary decision of the Disciplinary Committee to Mamata Banerjee. Let us know what to do.

However, Abhishek Banerjee said that there will be no one in Partha Chatterjee’s vacancy now. Mamata Banerjee will inform the working committee meeting. Only Trinamool can remove the General Secretary from the party. Mamata Banerjee does not condone any corruption related people. A media trial before that is not right.”

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 28, 2022, 18:40 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Arrested