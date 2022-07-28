Abhishek Banerjees statement on Partha Chatterjee and arpita mukherjee arrest on ssc scam, so much black money even after demonetisation! This is the responsibility of Arpita as well as Centre: Abhishek – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even after demonetization, so much black money? Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC corruption case. And then on Thursday, Parth was first removed from the cabinet, and in the afternoon, in a meeting at the Trinamool Bhavan, the All India General Secretary of the party, Abhishek Banerjee announced, “Today, the party’s discipline committee has spoken to everyone. Based on that discussion, Partha Chatterjee was suspended from all posts in the party.” However, Abhishek targeted Narendra Modi for how so much black money could exist even after demonetisation.

In Abhishek’s words, “Anyone from the grassroots should be punished.” The party does not support it. Hope the investigating agency will conduct an impartial investigation But where did this money come from? Who is involved? Must know everything. What is the source of the huge amount of money recovered? Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a money making mechanism. But if so much black money has been recovered, Arpita Mukherjee is responsible, Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister will also have to answer.

This is not the end, Abhishek threw questions one after another on this day. BJP is running a strong campaign using the picture of Mamata Banerjee with Arpita Mukherjee. Abhishek said, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, so it is not possible to see who will be there during the inauguration of the puja.” There is a picture of Lalit Modi with Narendra Modi. There are pictures of many BJP people with Pamela, who is accused in the drug case.

Abhishek Banerjee convened a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee today amid heated debate. In a press conference after that meeting, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay said, “In the past week, an incident on July 22 and various information about it have come to the public. ED has started investigation into the incident. On July 22, a senior member of our party, a colleague of Mamata Banerjee, who was also the leader of the opposition, was arrested. On July 23, we sent the preliminary decision of the Disciplinary Committee to Mamata Banerjee. Let us know what to do.” Then Abhishek said, Partha Chatterjee has been suspended from all posts in the party.

